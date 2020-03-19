FireEye Inc. (FEYE) makes -20.84% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) is -43.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.54 and a high of $18.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The FEYE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.36% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 37.47% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.38, the stock is -27.86% and -37.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.33 million and changing 3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -37.74% off its SMA200. FEYE registered -45.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -34.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.04.

The stock witnessed a -41.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.49%, and is -20.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.05% over the week and 7.80% over the month.

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $2.46B and $889.20M in sales. and $889.20M in sales Fwd P/E is 29.31. Profit margin for the company is -28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.40% and -48.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.60%).

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FireEye Inc. (FEYE) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FireEye Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $223.48M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 2.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) Top Institutional Holders

387 institutions hold shares in FireEye Inc. (FEYE), with 4.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.13% while institutional investors hold 79.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 262.75M, and float is at 217.84M with Short Float at 6.52%. Institutions hold 77.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.04 million shares valued at $314.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.55% of the FEYE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with 15.17 million shares valued at $250.73 million to account for 6.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 13.37 million shares representing 6.01% and valued at over $221.06 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 10.36 million with a market value of $171.2 million.

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at FireEye Inc. (FEYE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robbins William T, the company’s EVP, WW Sales. SEC filings show that Robbins William T sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $18.04 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345101.0 shares.

FireEye Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Robbins William T (EVP, WW Sales) sold a total of 6,256 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $16.93 per share for $105905.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 405101.0 shares of the FEYE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, VERDECANNA FRANK (EVP, CFO & CAO) disposed off 10,525 shares at an average price of $13.29 for $139830.0. The insider now directly holds 492,161 shares of FireEye Inc. (FEYE).

FireEye Inc. (FEYE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading -27.03% down over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -34.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.25% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.06.