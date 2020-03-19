Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) stock Plunged by -11.14 yesterday

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is -39.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.92 and a high of $41.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOXA stock was last observed hovering at around $25.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.8%.

Currently trading at $22.34, the stock is -27.00% and -35.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.12 million and changing -11.14% at the moment leaves the stock -35.45% off its SMA200. FOXA registered -44.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.55.

The stock witnessed a -40.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.31%, and is -19.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.62% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $14.31B and $11.71B in sales. and $11.71B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.79 and Fwd P/E is 8.00. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.53% and -46.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fox Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $3.37B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 0.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.50% in year-over-year returns.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Top Institutional Holders

892 institutions hold shares in Fox Corporation (FOXA), with 6.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 100.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 640.34M, and float is at 496.87M with Short Float at 5.16%. Institutions hold 99.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 35.5 million shares valued at $1.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.30% of the FOXA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 29.35 million shares valued at $1.09 billion to account for 8.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC which holds 27.32 million shares representing 7.92% and valued at over $1.01 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.59% of the shares totaling 26.17 million with a market value of $970.0 million.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Fox Corporation (FOXA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.