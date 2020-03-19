General Dynamics Corporation (GD) And The Hershey Company (HSY) Among Headliners

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) shares are -31.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.96% or -$10.48 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.28% down YTD and -32.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.42% and -35.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the GD stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Susquehanna had Upgrade the stock as a Positive on February 27, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the GD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $121.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $206.63. The forecasts give the General Dynamics Corporation stock a price target range of $229.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $175.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.11% or 30.79%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.00% in the current quarter to $2.68, up from the $2.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $12.66, up 3.40% from $11.98 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.88 and $3.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $13.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 87 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 69 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,752,932 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,450,638. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 169,449 and 111,405 in purchases and sales respectively.

LYLES LESTER L, a Director at the company, sold 6,900 shares worth $1.1 million at $159.15 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 3,048 GD shares valued at $502340.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $164.81 per share. Whited Gary L (Vice President) sold 16,465 shares at $186.59 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $3.07 million while Roualet Mark C., (Executive Vice President) sold 14,870 shares on Dec 12 for $2.69 million with each share fetching $181.15.

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), on the other hand, is trading around $116.11 with a market cap of $27.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $151.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Hershey Company (HSY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HSY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $625.93 million. This represented a 69.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.07 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.99 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.60 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.14 billion from $8.46 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.76 billion, significantly higher than the $1.6 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.45 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 109 times at The Hershey Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 154,727 shares. Insider sales totaled 133,820 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 59 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 669.1k shares after the latest sales, with 8.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.70% with a share float percentage of 208.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Hershey Company having a total of 1,287 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.29 million shares worth more than $2.39 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.86 billion and represent 8.53% of shares outstanding.