GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) up -15.25% since start of the year

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) is -27.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.32 and a high of $48.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The GSK stock was last observed hovering at around $36.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.57% off its average median price target of $46.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.3% off the consensus price target high of $57.42 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 3.71% higher than the price target low of $35.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.28, the stock is -15.92% and -22.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.55 million and changing -6.97% at the moment leaves the stock -20.04% off its SMA200. GSK registered -15.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.85.

The stock witnessed a -21.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.88%, and is -14.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) has around 99437 employees, a market worth around $91.95B and $43.27B in sales. and $43.27B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.43 and Fwd P/E is 11.09. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.88% and -28.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GlaxoSmithKline plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $10.51B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 22.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Top Institutional Holders

975 institutions hold shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), with 247.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 11.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.68B, and float is at 2.50B with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 11.89% of the Float.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC bought 357,142 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $28.00 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.98 million shares.

GlaxoSmithKline plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (Director) bought a total of 177,777 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $45.00 per share for $8.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.17 million shares of the GSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (Director) acquired 333,333 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 2,633,772 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading -8.19% down over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -23.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -49.52% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.22.