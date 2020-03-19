Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares are -52.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.40% or -$0.36 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -55.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.55% and -43.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Cowen recommended the AMRN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 13, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AMRN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.45. The forecasts give the Amarin Corporation plc stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.94% or 14.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 200.00% in the current quarter to -$0.08, down from the -$0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.09, up 63.20% from -$0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,400 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,400. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT), on the other hand, is trading around $0.15 with a market cap of $22.46M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.00% with a share float percentage of 26.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ToughBuilt Industries Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 832750.0 shares worth more than $166550.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Bard Associates Inc. held 1.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the investment firm holding over 117079.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23415.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.