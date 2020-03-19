Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Marriott International Inc. (MAR), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) shares are -57.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.19% or -$11.43 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +37.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.18% down YTD and -56.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.26% and -55.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2020, Berenberg recommended the MAR stock is a Hold, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 18, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the MAR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $63.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $141.38. The forecasts give the Marriott International Inc. stock a price target range of $165.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.33% or 1.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.80% in the current quarter to $1.3, down from the $1.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.61, down -2.70% from $6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $1.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 67 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 866,841 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 798,550. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 350,380 and 115,815 in purchases and sales respectively.

Linnartz Stephanie, a EVP, Chf. Mktg. & Com. Officer at the company, sold 16,606 shares worth $2.51 million at $151.00 per share on Dec 20. The Pres. Mgn. Director MEA had earlier sold another 1,800 MAR shares valued at $275053.0 on Dec 27. The shares were sold at $152.81 per share. Rodriguez David A (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 6,728 shares at $149.80 per share on Dec 19 for a total of $1.01 million while MUNOZ GEORGE, (Director) sold 5,757 shares on Dec 18 for $855663.0 with each share fetching $148.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), on the other hand, is trading around $56.68 with a market cap of $16.62B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $111.32 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HLT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.71 billion. This represented a 27.86% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.37 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.61 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.74 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $14.96 billion from $15.07 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.38 billion, significantly higher than the $1.25 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.3 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 455,125 shares. Insider sales totaled 290,613 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.63M shares after the latest sales, with 9.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 272.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. having a total of 856 institutions that hold shares in the company.