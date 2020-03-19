Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) shares are -33.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.04% or -$2.7 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.64% down YTD and -33.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.53% and -32.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, DA Davidson recommended the PWR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 07, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the PWR stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.57. The forecasts give the Quanta Services Inc. stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $41.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.77% or 33.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.40% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $0.96 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.79, up 2.60% from $3.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.95 and $1.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 31 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 440,987 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 381,601. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 411,563 and 258,526 in purchases and sales respectively.

WAYNE DONALD, a EVP and General Counsel at the company, sold 1,295 shares worth $48860.0 at $37.73 per share on Mar 02. The EVP and General Counsel had earlier sold another 5,345 PWR shares valued at $210486.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $39.38 per share. FOSTER VINCENT D (Director) bought 11 shares at $41.22 per share on Jan 17 for a total of $453.0 while FOSTER VINCENT D, (Director) bought 278 shares on Jan 14 for $11358.0 with each share fetching $40.86.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), on the other hand, is trading around $130.84 with a market cap of $38.25B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $217.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.91 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NSC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 35.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $915.0 million. This represented a 65.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.69 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.55 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.56 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $37.92 billion from $37.5 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.89 billion, significantly higher than the $3.73 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.87 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 82 times at Norfolk Southern Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 134,641 shares. Insider sales totaled 96,787 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 44 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 288.79k shares after the latest sales, with 96.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.00% with a share float percentage of 257.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Norfolk Southern Corporation having a total of 1,709 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.73 million shares worth more than $3.83 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.17 billion and represent 5.89% of shares outstanding.