Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) shares are -35.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.99% or -$0.91 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.64% and -34.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 14, 2017, Raymond James recommended the SAND stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CIBC had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Outperform on October 31, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SAND stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.35. The forecasts give the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock a price target range of $8.86 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.05% or 31.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -300.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, down from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.07, up 6.80% from $0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.08 for the next year.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), on the other hand, is trading around $2.67 with a market cap of $106.13M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Genprex Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.65M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 23.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.10% with a share float percentage of 25.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genprex Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 443441.0 shares worth more than $141901.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Sabby Management, LLC held 1.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 200709.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64226.0 and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.