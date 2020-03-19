Heat Check: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Vs. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) shares are -40.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.49% or -$5.19 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.85% down YTD and -39.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.77% and -26.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 18, 2020, Scotiabank recommended the AEM stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $36.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $61.48. The forecasts give the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock a price target range of $70.64 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.53% or 27.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.80% in the current quarter to $0.26, up from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.33, up 20.60% from $0.96 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.75 for the next year.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO), on the other hand, is trading around $2.98 with a market cap of $347.92M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CMO’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -10.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $53.6 million. This represented a 27.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $74.28 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.41 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $154.27 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Capstead Mortgage Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 202,114 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,431 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 85.86M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.80% with a share float percentage of 94.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capstead Mortgage Corporation having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company.