Heat Check: Eversource Energy (ES) Vs. Unum Group (UNM)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares are 1.39% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.10% or -$0.96 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -13.25% down YTD and 5.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.75% and -9.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the ES stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 10, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ES stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $86.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $94.06. The forecasts give the Eversource Energy stock a price target range of $104.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $82.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 17.07% or -5.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.30% in the current quarter to $1.02, up from the $0.97 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.65, up 7.00% from $3.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.65 and $0.88. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 291,206 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 170,017. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 289,861 and 149,122 in purchases and sales respectively.

CLEVELAND COTTON M, a Trustee at the company, sold 11,593 shares worth $1.07 million at $92.49 per share on Mar 09. The Trustee had earlier bought another 15,000 ES shares valued at $1.3 million on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $86.92 per share. VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C (Trustee) sold 1,308 shares at $91.03 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $119066.0 while BUTH JAY S., (VP, Controller, Chief Acct Off) sold 1,330 shares on Feb 28 for $115271.0 with each share fetching $86.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), on the other hand, is trading around $11.80 with a market cap of $3.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Unum Group (UNM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UNM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $81.2 million. This represented a 97.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.03 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.44 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.16 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.74 billion, significantly higher than the $1.54 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.59 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Unum Group over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 289,696 shares. Insider sales totaled 73,083 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.29M shares after the latest sales, with 28.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 201.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unum Group having a total of 703 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.32 million shares worth more than $738.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 18.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $540.73 million and represent 9.14% of shares outstanding.