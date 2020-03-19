Heat Check: Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Vs. Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) shares are -29.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.77% or -$0.6 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.65% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.35% down YTD and -26.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.83% and -20.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the LBTYK stock is a “Strong Sell. 3 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.50. The forecasts give the Liberty Global plc stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.47% or 9.94%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 82 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,291,812 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 739,278. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 27,171 and 10,913 in purchases and sales respectively.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), on the other hand, is trading around $105.82 with a market cap of $54.43B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $151.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ZTS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 28.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $707.0 million. This represented a 57.77% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.67 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.79 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.71 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.54 billion from $11.27 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.79 billion, significantly higher than the $1.79 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.33 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 113 times at Zoetis Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 835,905 shares. Insider sales totaled 782,489 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 60 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.19M shares after the latest sales, with 15.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.80% with a share float percentage of 473.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zoetis Inc. having a total of 1,573 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 41.56 million shares worth more than $5.5 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 37.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.95 billion and represent 7.87% of shares outstanding.