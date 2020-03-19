Heat Check: Workday Inc. (WDAY) Vs. Chubb Limited (CB)

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares are -30.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.18% or -$10.15 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.68% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.63% down YTD and -29.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.83% and -42.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, Societe Generale recommended the WDAY stock is a Sell, while earlier, Societe Generale had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on March 02, 2020. 37 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the WDAY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 37 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 5 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $113.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $200.31. The forecasts give the Workday Inc. stock a price target range of $262.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $143.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.54% or 20.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to $0.53, up from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.21, up 20.20% from $1.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.67. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 235 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,666,038 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,831,622. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 884,532 and 911,906 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fernandez Gomez Luciano, a Co-President at the company, sold 7,345 shares worth $899038.0 at $122.40 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier sold another 78,750 WDAY shares valued at $9.63 million on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $122.26 per share. BHUSRI ANEEL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 300,000 shares at $167.68 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $50.3 million while DUFFIELD DAVID A, (Director) sold 293,430 shares on Mar 02 for $50.01 million with each share fetching $170.43.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), on the other hand, is trading around $99.81 with a market cap of $50.73B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $165.39 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Chubb Limited (CB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $169.0 million. This represented a 98.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.74 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.57 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.78 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.34 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 91 times at Chubb Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 456,952 shares. Insider sales totaled 262,743 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 52 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.39M shares after the latest sales, with 10.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.10% with a share float percentage of 449.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chubb Limited having a total of 1,542 institutions that hold shares in the company.