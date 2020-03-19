Here are the top Institutional holders of iQIYI Inc. (IQ) shares

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is -19.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.12 and a high of $28.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $18.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17% off its average median price target of $181.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.12% off the consensus price target high of $247.40 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 83.77% higher than the price target low of $104.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.02, the stock is -23.12% and -27.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.9 million and changing -6.43% at the moment leaves the stock -13.40% off its SMA200. IQ registered -37.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.65.

The stock witnessed a -32.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.78%, and is -13.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.69% over the week and 7.50% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 8577 employees, a market worth around $13.19B and $4.17B in sales. and $4.17B in sales Profit margin for the company is -35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.57% and -39.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.70%).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.93 with sales reaching $7.24B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 620.10% in year-over-year returns.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

ForiQIYI Inc. (IQ), with 376.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.33%. The shares outstanding are 774.88M, and float is at 200.76M with Short Float at 18.79%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 46.69 million shares valued at $985.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.07% of the IQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 14.29 million shares valued at $301.64 million to account for 0.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 11.54 million shares representing 0.51% and valued at over $243.64 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 0.37% of the shares totaling 8.26 million with a market value of $174.27 million.