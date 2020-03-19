Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is -53.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $9.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 60.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.60, the stock is -42.06% and -44.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.23 million and changing -12.09% at the moment leaves the stock -45.06% off its SMA200. BCRX registered -79.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -45.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8600 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9000.

The stock witnessed a -45.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.84%, and is -38.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.55% over the week and 19.83% over the month.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $316.03M and $48.80M in sales. and $48.80M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 15.94% and -82.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.90%).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $4.76M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 53.10% in year-over-year returns.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Top Institutional Holders

182 institutions hold shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 91.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 197.52M, and float is at 152.60M with Short Float at 9.79%. Institutions hold 90.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.15 million shares valued at $41.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.88% of the BCRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 10.95 million shares valued at $37.76 million to account for 7.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 9.94 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $34.3 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 6.10% of the shares totaling 9.41 million with a market value of $32.46 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stonehouse Jon P, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Stonehouse Jon P bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $72500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 778086.0 shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Sniecinski Megan (Chief Business Officer) bought a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $1.45 per share for $65250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45000.0 shares of the BCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, LEE KENNETH B JR (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.45 for $7250.0. The insider now directly holds 15,252 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading 256.91% up over the past 12 months. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is -34.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.43% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.95.