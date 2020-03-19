Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES)

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is -54.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.60 and a high of $74.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The HES stock was last observed hovering at around $30.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.12% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 22.72% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.14, the stock is -39.25% and -47.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.25 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -51.32% off its SMA200. HES registered -48.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.79.

The stock witnessed a -50.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.34%, and is -17.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.55% over the week and 9.98% over the month.

Hess Corporation (HES) has around 1775 employees, a market worth around $10.28B and $6.50B in sales. and $6.50B in sales Fwd P/E is 279.07. Profit margin for the company is -6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.20% and -59.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Hess Corporation (HES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hess Corporation (HES) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hess Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $1.54B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Hess Corporation (HES) Top Institutional Holders

832 institutions hold shares in Hess Corporation (HES), with 34.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.21% while institutional investors hold 101.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 341.00M, and float is at 271.04M with Short Float at 4.41%. Institutions hold 89.78% of the Float.

Hess Corporation (HES) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Hess Corporation (HES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goodell Timothy B., the company’s SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Goodell Timothy B. sold 3,968 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $32.39 per share for a total of $128524.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137249.0 shares.

Hess Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that RIELLY JOHN P (Senior Vice President and CFO) sold a total of 3,778 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $32.39 per share for $122369.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 251539.0 shares of the HES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Hill Gregory P. (COO and President, E&P) disposed off 7,172 shares at an average price of $32.39 for $232301.0. The insider now directly holds 128,313 shares of Hess Corporation (HES).

Hess Corporation (HES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is trading -57.01% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -59.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.54% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.96.