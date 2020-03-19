Here is a breakdown of the Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) stock performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) is -51.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.01 and a high of $40.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The BXMT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.78% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.0% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 49.83% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.06, the stock is -48.76% and -51.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.45 million and changing -17.31% at the moment leaves the stock -50.19% off its SMA200. BXMT registered -48.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -50.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.17.

The stock witnessed a -55.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.03%, and is -45.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.02% over the week and 7.47% over the month.

and $882.70M in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.68 and Fwd P/E is 6.76. Profit margin for the company is 34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.75% and -55.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $107.68M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Top Institutional Holders

465 institutions hold shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.07% while institutional investors hold 62.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.27M, and float is at 133.99M with Short Float at 6.55%. Institutions hold 61.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.51 million shares valued at $502.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.98% of the BXMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.37 million shares valued at $423.14 million to account for 8.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackstone Group Inc. which holds 5.74 million shares representing 4.24% and valued at over $213.65 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.09% of the shares totaling 2.83 million with a market value of $105.35 million.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruffing Thomas C, the company’s Managing Director. SEC filings show that Ruffing Thomas C sold 137 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $35.22 per share for a total of $4825.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30166.0 shares.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Marone Anthony F. JR (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 395 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $35.21 per share for $13908.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35436.0 shares of the BXMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Armer Douglas N. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 599 shares at an average price of $35.24 for $21109.0. The insider now directly holds 85,568 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -49.91% down over the past 12 months. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is -64.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.57% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.16.