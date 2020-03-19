Here is a breakdown of the The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) stock performance

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) is -46.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.50 and a high of $34.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The CG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.3% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 28.83% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.08, the stock is -36.25% and -43.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.93 million and changing -6.82% at the moment leaves the stock -36.19% off its SMA200. CG registered -10.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -34.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.75.

The stock witnessed a -46.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.69%, and is -23.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.52% over the week and 8.63% over the month.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has around 1775 employees, a market worth around $6.40B and $3.38B in sales. and $3.38B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.92 and Fwd P/E is 6.75. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.52% and -51.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Carlyle Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $558.63M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 243.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.60% in year-over-year returns.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Top Institutional Holders

147 institutions hold shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), with 92.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.49% while institutional investors hold 64.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 374.90M, and float is at 342.95M with Short Float at 1.60%. Institutions hold 47.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 9.8 million shares valued at $314.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.36% of the CG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Alkeon Capital Management LLC with 3.71 million shares valued at $118.99 million to account for 3.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 3.66 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $117.46 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 3.37 million with a market value of $108.08 million.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bentley Pamela L, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Bentley Pamela L sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $28.44 per share for a total of $568800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57665.0 shares.

The Carlyle Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Buser Curtis L. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 36,773 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $33.07 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 910039.0 shares of the CG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Ferguson Jeffrey W. (General Counsel) disposed off 55,026 shares at an average price of $33.07 for $1.82 million. The insider now directly holds 902,383 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG).