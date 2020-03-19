Institutional Interest Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) is -84.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.13 and a high of $28.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The RRR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.0% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.87% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 84.96% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.76, the stock is -78.61% and -82.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.77 million and changing -34.72% at the moment leaves the stock -82.68% off its SMA200. RRR registered -85.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -83.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.62.

The stock witnessed a -85.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -84.19%, and is -66.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 45.15% over the week and 18.92% over the month.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $610.17M and $1.86B in sales. and $1.86B in sales Fwd P/E is 4.62. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -26.63% and -86.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $470.2M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -103.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.50% in year-over-year returns.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR), with 2.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.00% while institutional investors hold 109.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.28M, and float is at 67.65M with Short Float at 4.84%. Institutions hold 105.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAMCO Inc. with over 9.65 million shares valued at $231.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.69% of the RRR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc with 6.86 million shares valued at $164.4 million to account for 9.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.24 million shares representing 8.86% and valued at over $149.49 million, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 7.30% of the shares totaling 5.15 million with a market value of $123.27 million.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FERTITTA FRANK J III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FERTITTA FRANK J III bought 10,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $19.50 per share for a total of $198305.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47.16 million shares.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 07 that FERTITTA LORENZO J (Director) bought a total of 10,171 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 07 and was made at $19.50 per share for $198324.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47.16 million shares of the RRR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, FERTITTA LORENZO J (Director) acquired 15,460 shares at an average price of $19.47 for $301037.0. The insider now directly holds 47,145,801 shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR).

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR): Who are the competitors?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is -85.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.8% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.9.