Institutional Interest The Macerich Company (MAC) Reaches 500 Major Investors

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is -75.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.47 and a high of $44.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.38% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.37% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 26.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.63, the stock is -64.73% and -70.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.56 million and changing -26.42% at the moment leaves the stock -76.48% off its SMA200. MAC registered -84.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.03.

The stock witnessed a -71.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.69%, and is -56.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.50% over the week and 11.42% over the month.

The Macerich Company (MAC) has around 723 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $927.50M in sales. and $927.50M in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.79 and Fwd P/E is 22.86. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -11.24% and -85.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

The Macerich Company (MAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Macerich Company (MAC) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Macerich Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $209.7M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 62.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Top Institutional Holders

483 institutions hold shares in The Macerich Company (MAC), with 661.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 117.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 159.10M, and float is at 140.65M with Short Float at 26.98%. Institutions hold 116.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with over 23.29 million shares valued at $626.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.48% of the MAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.55 million shares valued at $526.41 million to account for 13.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 17.28 million shares representing 12.23% and valued at over $465.29 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 9.82% of the shares totaling 13.87 million with a market value of $373.47 million.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at The Macerich Company (MAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOBOROFF STEVEN L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SOBOROFF STEVEN L bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $6.69 per share for a total of $13374.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

The Macerich Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that COPPOLA EDWARD C (President) bought a total of 9,948 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $6.28 per share for $62473.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 335174.0 shares of the MAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, O HERN THOMAS E (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $9.95 for $248770.0. The insider now directly holds 103,621 shares of The Macerich Company (MAC).

The Macerich Company (MAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) that is trading -85.28% down over the past 12 months. Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) is -19.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.49% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 34.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.94.