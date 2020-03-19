Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) Vs. Enservco Corporation (ENSV): Which Is Riskier?

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares are -66.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.21% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +27.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -73.59% down YTD and -64.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.23% and -37.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2018, Maxim Group recommended the NTEC stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on October 11, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the NTEC stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.17. The forecasts give the Intec Pharma Ltd. stock a price target range of $0.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.0% or 32.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -20.00% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 246,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 805,951. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 805,951 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 80,000 shares worth $25440.0 at $0.32 per share on Feb 03. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 110,000 NTEC shares valued at $31900.0 on Feb 04. The shares were sold at $0.29 per share. Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd (10% Owner) sold 725,951 shares at $0.31 per share on Jan 31 for a total of $224319.0 while Meckler Jeffrey A, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 20,000 shares on Aug 28 for $13620.0 with each share fetching $0.68.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV), on the other hand, is trading around $0.09 with a market cap of $5.77M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Enservco Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.99M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.20% with a share float percentage of 46.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enservco Corporation having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company.