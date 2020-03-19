Industry

Investing action plan for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) And Constellium SE (CSTM)

By Richard Addington

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares are -19.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.91% or $2.18 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.06% down YTD and -19.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.08% and -8.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the IOVA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 04, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the IOVA stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.00. The forecasts give the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.07% or 36.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -22.00% in the current quarter to -$0.52, down from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.64 and -$0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM), on the other hand, is trading around $4.22 with a market cap of $660.73M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Constellium SE (CSTM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CSTM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $84.44 million. This represented a 94.44% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.52 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.42 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.69 billion from $4.83 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $24.64 million while total current assets were at $1.51 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $500.64 million, significantly higher than the $77.95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $197.12 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.40% with a share float percentage of 137.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Constellium SE having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.96 million shares worth more than $63.52 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 5.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.11 million and represent 4.52% of shares outstanding.

Industry

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – V.F. Corporation (VFC), The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)

Sue Brooks - 0
V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) shares are -42.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.57% or -$3.38 lower in the latest trading...
Read more
Industry

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

Winifred Gerald - 0
The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares are -44.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.06% or -$25.61 lower in the...
Read more
Industry

Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT)

Andrew Francis - 0
Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares are -52.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.40% or -$0.36 lower in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Well positioned to deliver growth? – Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are -10.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.56% or -$0.92 lower in the latest...
Read more

Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is -71.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of...
Read more

Recent

Summarizing The Case For Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV), 3M Company (MMM)

News Richard Addington - 0
Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares are -12.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.15% or $0.15 higher in the latest...
Read more

Unsafe At Current Price? – American Express Company (AXP), Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

Industry Winifred Gerald - 0
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) shares are -31.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.79% or -$13.73 lower in the latest...
Read more

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O)

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is 6.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.21 and a high...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us