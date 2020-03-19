Investing action plan for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) And TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) shares are -13.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.01% or -$11.12 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -12.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.69% and -25.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the NEE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Vertical Research had Initiated the stock as a Sell on February 25, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the NEE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $210.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $268.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 21.55.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.70% in the current quarter to $2.12, down from the $2.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.08, up 3.70% from $8.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.36 and $3.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 82 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 420,968 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 406,751. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 305,491 and 170,359 in purchases and sales respectively.

KETCHUM JOHN W, a President & CEO of Sub at the company, sold 10,931 shares worth $2.19 million at $200.55 per share on Mar 16. The EVP, Power Generation Division had earlier sold another 3,741 NEE shares valued at $841725.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $225.00 per share. PORGES DAVID L (Director) bought 4,000 shares at $220.00 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $880000.0 while CAMAREN JAMES LAWRENCE, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Mar 12 for $212400.0 with each share fetching $212.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL), on the other hand, is trading around $53.08 with a market cap of $19.15B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $101.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 66 times at TE Connectivity Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 289,393 shares. Insider sales totaled 231,687 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 217.52M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.30% with a share float percentage of 333.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TE Connectivity Ltd. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.