Investing action plan for The Wendy’s Company (WEN) And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) shares are -66.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -28.86% or -$3.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -68.92% down YTD and -66.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -58.55% and -67.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the WEN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Stephens had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 10, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the WEN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.75. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 68.55.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.11, down from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.62, up 6.70% from $0.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,828,522 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,061,359. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 274,508 and 101,321 in purchases and sales respectively.

Penegor Todd Allan, a President & CEO at the company, sold 283,733 shares worth $6.06 million at $21.34 per share on Nov 25. The Director had earlier bought another 8,014 WEN shares valued at $150170.0 on Mar 02. The shares were bought at $18.74 per share. Burnside Leigh A. (SVP, Finance & CAO) sold 13,335 shares at $20.95 per share on Nov 14 for a total of $279368.0 while Wunsch E.J., (Chief Legal Ofcr & Secretary) sold 3,694 shares on Oct 04 for $75768.0 with each share fetching $20.51.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD), on the other hand, is trading around $11.33 with a market cap of $3.78B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STWD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $166.23 million. This represented a 41.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $286.43 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.60 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$13.2 million, significantly lower than the $585.47 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$44.06 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Starwood Property Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 949,351 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,651 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.97M shares after the latest sales, with 11.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.80% with a share float percentage of 273.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Starwood Property Trust Inc. having a total of 561 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.82 million shares worth more than $666.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 17.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $437.7 million and represent 6.23% of shares outstanding.