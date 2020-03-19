Investing action plan for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) And Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares are -54.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.09% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +35.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -75.69% down YTD and -57.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.23% and 23.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 18, 2017, ROTH Capital recommended the TNXP stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 18, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TNXP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.50. The forecasts give the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock a price target range of $2.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.8% or 78.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.80% in the current quarter to -$1.49, up from the -$61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.42 and -$0.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,957 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

LEDERMAN SETH, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $12440.0 at $2.49 per share on Mar 29. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 20,000 TNXP shares valued at $23180.0 on Dec 03. The shares were bought at $1.16 per share.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), on the other hand, is trading around $12.61 with a market cap of $2.55B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Guggenheim Capital, LLC with over 2.43 million shares worth more than $40.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Guggenheim Capital, LLC held 1.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 1.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.17 million and represent 0.98% of shares outstanding.