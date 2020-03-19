Investors have great interest in Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) shares are -40.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.00% or $0.82 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.60% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.28% down YTD and -40.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.37% and -33.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 25, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the BERY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 13, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the BERY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $55.85. The forecasts give the Berry Global Group Inc. stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.6% or 12.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.70% in the current quarter to $1.07, up from the $0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.07, up 35.90% from $3.41 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.08 and $1.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 22,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 10,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The EVP – Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 10,000 BERY shares valued at $575000.0 on Apr 11. The shares were sold at $57.50 per share.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), on the other hand, is trading around $3.03 with a market cap of $293.30M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 77.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DVAX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $35.96 million. This represented a -240.2% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.57 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.39 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.64 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $279.07 million from $301.01 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $111.17 million while total current assets were at $208.65 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$121.25 million, significantly higher than the -$131.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$143.65 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Dynavax Technologies Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 180,958 shares. Insider sales totaled 88,053 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.11M shares after the latest sales, with 19.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.40% with a share float percentage of 82.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dynavax Technologies Corporation having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company.