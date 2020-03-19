Investors have great interest in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO), Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) shares are -59.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.84% or $0.16 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +137.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.01% down YTD and -52.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 107.14% and -24.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the DO stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, CapitalOne had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 17, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the DO stock is a “Hold. 7 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.64. The forecasts give the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.75% or -1060.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.80% in the current quarter to -$0.76, down from the -$0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.74, down -4.30% from -$2.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.9 and -$0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 306,614 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 86,465. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 275,536 and 69,807 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kornblau Scott Lee, a Senior Vice President – CFO at the company, sold 5,819 shares worth $50567.0 at $8.69 per share on Sep 16. The SVP, General Counsel and Sec had earlier sold another 4,000 DO shares valued at $10064.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $2.52 per share.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK), on the other hand, is trading around $0.32 with a market cap of $24.72M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 92.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MARK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -85.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.96 million. This represented a -622.74% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $686000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.11 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $21.48 million from $25.45 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$17.91 million, significantly higher than the -$18.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$17.91 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Remark Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.87M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 26.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.90% with a share float percentage of 40.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Remark Holdings Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company.