Investors have great interest in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), Noble Corporation plc (NE)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) shares are -86.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -38.52% or -$2.82 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +52.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -86.93% down YTD and -86.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -72.21% and -83.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the GIII stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 02, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the GIII stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.00. The forecasts give the G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.75% or 77.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.60% in the current quarter to $0.67, up from the $0.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.12, up 3.90% from $2.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 129,702 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 399,938. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 108,293 in purchases and sales respectively.

GOLDFARB MORRIS, a CEO at the company, bought 40,000 shares worth $1.06 million at $26.47 per share on Jul 11. The Director had earlier sold another 4,753 GIII shares valued at $155946.0 on Jan 07. The shares were sold at $32.81 per share. GOLDFARB MORRIS (CEO) bought 3,373 shares at $25.39 per share on Jun 13 for a total of $85640.0 while GOLDFARB MORRIS, (CEO) bought 37,106 shares on Jun 13 for $942121.0 with each share fetching $25.39.

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE), on the other hand, is trading around $0.30 with a market cap of $78.44M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Noble Corporation plc (NE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NE’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -48.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.78 million. This represented a 99.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $454.09 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.28 billion from $8.4 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $186.77 million, significantly higher than the $171.85 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$82.01 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at Noble Corporation plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 1,382,853 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,064,294 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.46M shares after the latest sales, with 44.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.20% with a share float percentage of 245.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Noble Corporation plc having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 39.97 million shares worth more than $48.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with the investment firm holding over 24.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.51 million and represent 9.68% of shares outstanding.