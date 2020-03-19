Investors have great interest in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) shares are -26.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.70% or -$1.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.60% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.36% down YTD and -26.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.47% and -20.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the HSBC stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 16, 2020. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the HSBC stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.68. The forecasts give the HSBC Holdings plc stock a price target range of $34.60 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 17.34% or 17.34%.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), on the other hand, is trading around $4.73 with a market cap of $1.43B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRGP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $96.0 million. This represented a 96.12% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.47 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.06 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $18.82 billion from $18.92 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.39 billion, significantly higher than the $1.14 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.49 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Targa Resources Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 473,377 shares. Insider sales totaled 62,318 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.71M shares after the latest sales, with 11.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.80% with a share float percentage of 228.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Targa Resources Corp. having a total of 641 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.74 million shares worth more than $928.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 15.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $637.08 million and represent 6.70% of shares outstanding.