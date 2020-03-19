Investors have great interest in Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) shares are -47.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.25% or -$1.39 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.56% and -39.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Bernstein recommended the NTR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 02, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NTR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $58.28. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 56.93.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.19 and $1.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.04 for the next year.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG), on the other hand, is trading around $1.97 with a market cap of $5.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.16 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.7 billion, significantly higher than the $800.73 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.65 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.30% with a share float percentage of 2.09B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aegon N.V. having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 114.19 million shares worth more than $517.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 5.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the investment firm holding over 5.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.25 million and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.