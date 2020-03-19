Investors have great interest in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) shares are -67.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.93% or -$1.54 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -68.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -57.78% and -74.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 10, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the TMHC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 18, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the TMHC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.33. The forecasts give the Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.95% or 29.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.00% in the current quarter to $0.36, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.87, up 47.10% from $2.98 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $0.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,462,713 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 885,151. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,310,711 and 197,346 in purchases and sales respectively.

Terracciano Joseph, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 500 shares worth $7055.0 at $14.11 per share on Mar 12. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier bought another 500 TMHC shares valued at $7075.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $14.15 per share. Terracciano Joseph (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,259 shares at $26.48 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $86289.0 while Palmer Sheryl, (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 50,000 shares on Feb 21 for $1.4 million with each share fetching $28.07.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), on the other hand, is trading around $105.73 with a market cap of $6.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $165.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 175 times at MongoDB Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 545,151 shares. Insider sales totaled 413,055 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 133 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -91.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 474.55k shares after the latest sales, with 40.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 47.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MongoDB Inc. having a total of 434 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.09 million shares worth more than $933.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 6.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $914.69 million and represent 14.56% of shares outstanding.