Investors have great interest in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares are -53.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.97% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -53.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.50% and 15.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $0.15. The forecasts give the Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock a price target range of $0.65 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.65. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.92% or 76.92%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 65,789 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), on the other hand, is trading around $111.07 with a market cap of $19.08B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $151.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.80% with a share float percentage of 118.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. having a total of 736 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Davis Selected Advisers, LP with over 10.24 million shares worth more than $1.24 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Davis Selected Advisers, LP held 6.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 billion and represent 5.85% of shares outstanding.