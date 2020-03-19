Is there a cornucopia of returns in Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) And Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) shares are -69.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -26.87% or -$2.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.31% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -69.41% down YTD and -67.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.37% and -65.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 24, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the CADE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Piper Jaffray had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on October 24, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the CADE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.88. The forecasts give the Cadence Bancorporation stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.63% or 57.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -11.10% in the current quarter to $0.39, down from the $0.57 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.72, down -3.50% from $1.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.34 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 291,388 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 129,978. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 101,360 and 9,237 in purchases and sales respectively.

STUART SCOTT M, a Director at the company, bought 3,939 shares worth $31244.0 at $7.93 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 1,969 CADE shares valued at $15618.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $7.93 per share. Owodunni Precious W (Director) bought 1,969 shares at $7.93 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $15618.0 while Hepner Virginia A, (Director) bought 2,206 shares on Mar 13 for $17498.0 with each share fetching $7.93.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR), on the other hand, is trading around $89.97 with a market cap of $12.64B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $111.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EXR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 48.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.56 million. This represented a 99.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $335.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.87 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.82 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $707.69 million, significantly higher than the $677.79 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $296.71 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at Extra Space Storage Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 157,646 shares. Insider sales totaled 404,777 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 49 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -33.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.41M shares after the latest sales, with -4.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 126.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Extra Space Storage Inc. having a total of 748 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.02 million shares worth more than $2.22 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.58 billion and represent 11.53% of shares outstanding.