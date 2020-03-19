Is there a cornucopia of returns in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) And Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) shares are -49.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.82% or -$3.32 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.84% down YTD and -46.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.89% and -50.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, Mizuho recommended the HPP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Mizuho had Resumed the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the HPP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.86. The forecasts give the Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $47.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.4% or 45.49%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to $0.1, up from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.43, up 13.50% from $0.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 56 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 242,708 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 320,764. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 212,640 and 120,085 in purchases and sales respectively.

ANTENUCCI TED R, a Director at the company, bought 15,625 shares worth $498750.0 at $31.92 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 12,000 HPP shares valued at $299600.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $24.97 per share. Shimoda Sanford Dale (EVP, Finance) sold 5,000 shares at $35.52 per share on Nov 05 for a total of $177600.0 while GLASER JONATHAN M, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Aug 26 for $33050.0 with each share fetching $33.05.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), on the other hand, is trading around $1.16 with a market cap of $150.96M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ANH’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -32.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $107.29 million. This represented a -200.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $35.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.30 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.35 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $64.67 million, significantly lower than the $66.34 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $64.31 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 13,648 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.92M shares after the latest sales, with 0.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.10% with a share float percentage of 97.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.54 million shares worth more than $37.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 6.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.65 million and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.