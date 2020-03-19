Industry

Is there a cornucopia of returns in The Unilever Group (UN) And Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI)

By Sue Brooks

The Unilever Group (NYSE: UN) shares are -16.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.29% or $0.14 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.63% and -19.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Berenberg recommended the UN stock is a Hold, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 24, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $47.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $62.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 22.89.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI), on the other hand, is trading around $1.65 with a market cap of $154.46M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Everi Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 337,049 shares. Insider sales totaled 185,272 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 847.29k shares after the latest sales, with 23.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.90% with a share float percentage of 83.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Everi Holdings Inc. having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eagle Asset Management Inc with over 6.24 million shares worth more than $83.77 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Eagle Asset Management Inc held 7.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 5.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.44 million and represent 6.56% of shares outstanding.

