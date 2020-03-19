Is there a cornucopia of returns in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) And Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares are -69.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -20.89% or -$11.36 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.96% down YTD and -67.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -46.80% and -67.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the WYNN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Standpoint Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $43.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $145.50. The forecasts give the Wynn Resorts Limited stock a price target range of $181.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $98.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.23% or 56.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.50% in the current quarter to $0.38, down from the $1.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.59, down -5.10% from $4.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and $1.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 311,271 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 158,042. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 265,284 and 33,679 in purchases and sales respectively.

Billings Craig Scott, a President, CFO and Treasurer at the company, sold 3,750 shares worth $449438.0 at $119.85 per share on Nov 18. The CEO had earlier sold another 25,000 WYNN shares valued at $3.0 million on Dec 02. The shares were sold at $120.18 per share. MADDOX MATT (CEO) sold 25,000 shares at $122.47 per share on Nov 01 for a total of $3.06 million while MADDOX MATT, (CEO) sold 25,000 shares on Oct 01 for $2.76 million with each share fetching $110.24.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), on the other hand, is trading around $7.52 with a market cap of $1.47B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 82.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CPRI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $727.0 million. This represented a 53.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.57 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.38 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.33 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.32 billion from $8.39 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $752.0 million, significantly lower than the $776.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $588.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Capri Holdings Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 467,818 shares. Insider sales totaled 467,064 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.03M shares after the latest sales, with 6.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.30% with a share float percentage of 141.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capri Holdings Limited having a total of 595 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.73 million shares worth more than $599.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eminence Capital, LP, with the investment firm holding over 12.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $481.69 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.