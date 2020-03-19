Is Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is -13.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.66 and a high of $34.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The WPM stock was last observed hovering at around $26.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.82% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 11.48% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.67, the stock is -13.73% and -12.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.05 million and changing -3.93% at the moment leaves the stock -5.98% off its SMA200. WPM registered 12.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.32.

The stock witnessed a -18.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.06%, and is -7.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.24% over the week and 9.11% over the month.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $12.07B and $834.70M in sales. and $834.70M in sales Current P/E ratio is 755.00 and Fwd P/E is 28.55. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.57% and -24.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $250.3M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Top Institutional Holders

585 institutions hold shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), with 680.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 62.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 470.16M, and float is at 446.98M with Short Float at 2.41%. Institutions hold 62.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc with over 41.37 million shares valued at $985.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.28% of the WPM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with 28.12 million shares valued at $669.9 million to account for 6.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Eck Associates Corporation which holds 24.97 million shares representing 5.60% and valued at over $594.9 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.88% of the shares totaling 12.85 million with a market value of $306.11 million.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -32.92% lower over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -38.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.67% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.46.