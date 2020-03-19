It makes sense to watch Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) And Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) shares are -19.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.23% or -$1.57 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.66% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.02% down YTD and -18.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.04% and -18.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the A stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Needham had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 24, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the A stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $68.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $91.43. The forecasts give the Agilent Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.13% or 8.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.75, up from the $0.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.42, up 7.00% from $3.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.81 and $0.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 86 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 595,146 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 343,628. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 12,397 and 30,201 in purchases and sales respectively.

Doak Mark, a Sr. Vice President at the company, sold 2,867 shares worth $235094.0 at $82.00 per share on Mar 02. The Sr. Vice President had earlier sold another 3,494 A shares valued at $292832.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $83.81 per share. Gonsalves Rodney (V.P., Corporate Controller) sold 1,000 shares at $80.02 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $80024.0 while Grau Dominique, (Senior Vice President) sold 9,033 shares on Jan 17 for $812970.0 with each share fetching $90.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK), on the other hand, is trading around $0.36 with a market cap of $168.98M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.51 and spell out a more modest performance – a 85.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NAK’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$14.48 million. This represented a 200.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $14.46 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $118.59 million from $113.61 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$33.52 million, significantly lower than the -$31.49 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$33.52 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 37.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.90% with a share float percentage of 391.69M. The top two institutional holders are Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 18.31 million shares worth more than $7.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC held 4.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 8.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.56 million and represent 1.91% of shares outstanding.