It makes sense to watch Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) And Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) shares are -59.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.21% or -$3.73 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.74% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -62.99% down YTD and -60.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -40.44% and -61.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, Barclays recommended the ALLY stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Nomura had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $12.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.79. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 65.52.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $0.92, up from the $0.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.19, up 5.00% from $3.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.86 and $1.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 600,032 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 272,708. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 532,466 and 224,651 in purchases and sales respectively.

Breakiron-Evans Maureen, a Director at the company, bought 12,840 shares worth $249610.0 at $19.44 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 ALLY shares valued at $203000.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $20.30 per share. DEBRUNNER DAVID J (VP, CAO, Controller) sold 2,222 shares at $31.70 per share on Dec 02 for a total of $70448.0 while DEBRUNNER DAVID J, (VP, CAO, Controller) sold 2,222 shares on Nov 01 for $68660.0 with each share fetching $30.90.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), on the other hand, is trading around $315.47 with a market cap of $153.65B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $365.03 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.97 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Netflix Inc. (NFLX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NFLX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.54 billion. This represented a 71.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.47 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.30 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $33.98 billion from $30.94 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$2.89 billion, significantly lower than the -$2.68 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.14 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 70 times at Netflix Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 571,615 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,563,170 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 63 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -56.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.13M shares after the latest sales, with 4.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.00% with a share float percentage of 431.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Netflix Inc. having a total of 1,895 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 38.0 million shares worth more than $12.3 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 8.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 33.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.81 billion and represent 7.61% of shares outstanding.