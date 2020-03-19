It makes sense to watch Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) And Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) shares are -57.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -26.88% or -$7.72 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +53.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.55% down YTD and -58.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -42.07% and -54.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2017, Keefe Bruyette recommended the AGO stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on December 20, 2017. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $60.75. The forecasts give the Assured Guaranty Ltd. stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.18% or 61.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.40% in the current quarter to $0.76, down from the $0.82 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.26, down -9.30% from $3.91 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.73 and $0.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 667,732 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 341,129. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 311,503 and 148,362 in purchases and sales respectively.

Feldstein Andrew T, a Chief Investment Officer at the company, bought 9,737 shares worth $288313.0 at $29.61 per share on Mar 17. The Chief Investment Officer had earlier bought another 19,474 AGO shares valued at $576625.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $29.61 per share. Feldstein Andrew T (Chief Investment Officer) bought 13,859 shares at $30.00 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $415770.0 while Feldstein Andrew T, (Chief Investment Officer) bought 6,930 shares on Mar 16 for $207900.0 with each share fetching $30.00.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.69 with a market cap of $45.07M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 82.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

COCP’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$1.81 million. This represented a 467.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $492000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.06 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $73.44 million from $74.91 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $333000.0, significantly higher than the -$6.32 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $477000.0.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 16,935 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.49M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.30% with a share float percentage of 26.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cocrystal Pharma Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company.