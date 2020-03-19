It makes sense to watch Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) And Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) shares are -42.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.52% or -$0.82 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +27.08% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.61% down YTD and -34.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.70% and -42.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Goldman recommended the AVYA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 16, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the AVYA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.63. The forecasts give the Avaya Holdings Corp. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.59% or 2.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.00% in the current quarter to $0.67, down from the $0.73 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.3, down -3.90% from $2.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.76 and $1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,346,792 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 291,205. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 546,287 and 96,878 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shah Shefali A, a EVP, CAO and General Counsel at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $91350.0 at $9.14 per share on Mar 10. The EVP & CFO had earlier bought another 28,700 AVYA shares valued at $250207.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $8.72 per share.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), on the other hand, is trading around $2.36 with a market cap of $414.42M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PACB’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $31.85 million. This represented a -14.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $27.93 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $147.99 million from $146.11 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $19.47 million while total current assets were at $81.05 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$78.31 million, significantly lower than the -$66.43 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$81.15 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 395,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 17,608 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.31M shares after the latest sales, with -8.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.20% with a share float percentage of 146.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.03 million shares worth more than $61.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.49 million and represent 5.14% of shares outstanding.