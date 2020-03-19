It makes sense to watch SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) And Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) shares are -76.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.65% or -$1.28 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.18% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -79.82% down YTD and -76.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -53.05% and -79.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 28, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the SEAS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on June 21, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $7.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.67. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 77.17.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1,650.00% in the current quarter to -$0.43, up from the -$0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.9, up 0.10% from $1.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.35 and $0.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 163,735 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 18,961,372. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 26,491 and 96,773 in purchases and sales respectively.

Taylor George Anthony, sold 16,271 shares worth $338600.0 at $20.81 per share on Mar 06. The insider had earlier sold another 8,107 SEAS shares valued at $104528.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $12.89 per share. Taylor George Anthony sold 9,732 shares at $23.63 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $229967.0 while Taylor George Anthony, sold 2,512 shares on Mar 04 for $63378.0 with each share fetching $25.23.

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG), on the other hand, is trading around $0.70 with a market cap of $9.79M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BURG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -26.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $10.89 million. This represented a -12.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $9.65 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.39 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.34 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $41.85 million from $45.42 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$3.05 million, significantly lower than the $269000.0 reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.52 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Chanticleer Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 912.56k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.60% with a share float percentage of 10.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chanticleer Holdings Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company.