It makes sense to watch Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) And Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares are -85.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.25% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +54.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -87.93% down YTD and -82.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 27.78% and -62.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Cowen recommended the WLL stock is a Underperform, while earlier, CapitalOne had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 16, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $1.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.83. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 81.99.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 46.30% in the current quarter to -$0.63, down from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.65, down -15.70% from -$0.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.11 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 236,667 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 71,594. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 112,879 and 36,565 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 1,000 WLL shares valued at $1145.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $1.15 per share.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.41 with a market cap of $211.97M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.72 and spell out a more modest performance – a 84.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NBR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -12.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $537.83 million. This represented a 24.86% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $715.77 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.77 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.76 billion from $7.27 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $16.51 million while total current assets were at $1.25 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $684.56 million, significantly higher than the $325.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $256.82 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Nabors Industries Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 4,185,423 shares. Insider sales totaled 921,294 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.24M shares after the latest sales, with 17.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.00% with a share float percentage of 391.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nabors Industries Ltd. having a total of 309 institutions that hold shares in the company.