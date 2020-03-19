Legg Mason Inc. (LM) Vs. Waste Management Inc. (WM): Which Is Riskier?

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE: LM) shares are 26.09% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.49% or -$2.63 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.78% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.69% down YTD and 25.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.14% and -10.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 13, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the LM stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 19, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the LM stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.90. The forecasts give the Legg Mason Inc. stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 9.44% or 5.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.70% in the current quarter to $0.57, down from the $0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.07, down -0.50% from -$0.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.68 and $1.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 557,595 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 338,439. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 257,556 and 214,686 in purchases and sales respectively.

Nachtwey Peter, a Sr. Executive VP & CFO at the company, sold 11,350 shares worth $548432.0 at $48.32 per share on Mar 12. The Parent of Subadvisers had earlier bought another 1,681,503 LM shares valued at $17.0 million on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $10.11 per share. Johnson Terence (Executive Vice President) sold 1,436 shares at $49.92 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $71685.0 while Merchant Thomas C, (Exec VP & General Counsel) sold 33,952 shares on Mar 04 for $1.69 million with each share fetching $49.82.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), on the other hand, is trading around $102.46 with a market cap of $48.96B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $132.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Waste Management Inc. (WM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $877.0 million. This represented a 77.2% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.85 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $27.74 billion from $27.11 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.87 billion, significantly higher than the $3.57 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.06 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 77 times at Waste Management Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 353,364 shares. Insider sales totaled 301,140 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 47 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.45M shares after the latest sales, with 5.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.20% with a share float percentage of 423.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Waste Management Inc. having a total of 1,515 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.79 million shares worth more than $3.72 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 31.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.24 billion and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.