Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) And New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Among Headliners

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are -39.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.12% or -$4.52 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.27% down YTD and -37.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.55% and -45.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the LULU stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 13, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LULU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $140.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $258.43. The forecasts give the Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock a price target range of $330.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $160.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.47% or 12.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.30% in the current quarter to $0.71, up from the $0.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.64, up 14.70% from $3.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.84 and $1.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 109 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,745,826 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,750,794. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 201,724 and 211,543 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wilson Dennis J., a Director by deputization at the company, sold 35,725 shares worth $7.91 million at $221.35 per share on Mar 05. The Director by deputization had earlier sold another 173,544 LULU shares valued at $25.0 million on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $144.04 per share. Wilson Dennis J. (Director by deputization) sold 34,931 shares at $226.16 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $7.9 million while Wilson Dennis J., (Director by deputization) sold 34,234 shares on Mar 03 for $7.9 million with each share fetching $230.76.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC), on the other hand, is trading around $6.34 with a market cap of $613.89M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.51% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NMFC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $64.4 million. This represented a 12.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $73.26 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.19 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$718.51 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at New Mountain Finance Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 493,850 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.93M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Mountain Finance Corporation having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company.