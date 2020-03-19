Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is -33.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.05 and a high of $186.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIDU stock was last observed hovering at around $91.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.51% off its average median price target of $1041.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.74% off the consensus price target high of $1335.09 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are 90.03% higher than the price target low of $838.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.62, the stock is -27.63% and -34.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.21 million and changing -8.24% at the moment leaves the stock -27.40% off its SMA200. BIDU registered -51.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $125.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.06.

The stock witnessed a -37.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.12%, and is -22.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has around 42267 employees, a market worth around $31.62B and $15.43B in sales. and $15.43B in sales Current P/E ratio is 97.57 and Fwd P/E is 9.18. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.68% and -55.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is a “Overweight”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baidu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.59 with sales reaching $22.1B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 528.70% in year-over-year returns.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Top Institutional Holders

1,125 institutions hold shares in Baidu Inc. (BIDU), with 629.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 71.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 378.14M, and float is at 271.74M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 71.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.8 million shares valued at $1.74 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.98% of the BIDU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.05 million shares valued at $1.27 billion to account for 3.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 10.05 million shares representing 3.62% and valued at over $1.27 billion, while Harding Loevner LLC holds 2.73% of the shares totaling 7.57 million with a market value of $956.81 million.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading -73.26% down over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -9.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.98% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.44.