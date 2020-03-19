Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is -77.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.00 and a high of $54.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFGC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $56.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.97% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 71.45% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.42, the stock is -70.64% and -75.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.93 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -74.68% off its SMA200. PFGC registered -70.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -75.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.96.

The stock witnessed a -78.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.36%, and is -61.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.77% over the week and 13.55% over the month.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $22.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.98 and Fwd P/E is 4.52. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.82% and -79.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Performance Food Group Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $7.51B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.10% year-over-year.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Top Institutional Holders

372 institutions hold shares in Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), with 2.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.53% while institutional investors hold 103.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.07M, and float is at 114.22M with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 100.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 12.69 million shares valued at $653.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.83% of the PFGC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 11.56 million shares valued at $595.15 million to account for 9.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 10.86 million shares representing 9.27% and valued at over $558.94 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.59% of the shares totaling 8.89 million with a market value of $457.85 million.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FLANIGAN MATTHEW C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FLANIGAN MATTHEW C bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $41.86 per share for a total of $83710.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15174.0 shares.

Performance Food Group Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that FLANIGAN MATTHEW C (Director) bought a total of 2,013 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $53.90 per share for $108501.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13174.0 shares of the PFGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, FLANIGAN MATTHEW C (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $53.57 for $214270.0. The insider now directly holds 11,161 shares of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): Who are the competitors?

