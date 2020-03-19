Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) is -35.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.76 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MBT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06%.

Currently trading at $6.35, the stock is -31.90% and -36.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.13 million and changing -14.30% at the moment leaves the stock -27.94% off its SMA200. MBT registered -20.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.02.

The stock witnessed a -41.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.56%, and is -21.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.17% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) has around 65102 employees, a market worth around $6.95B and $6.93B in sales. and $6.93B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.57 and Fwd P/E is 6.56. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.07% and -42.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) Analyst Forecasts

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $15.35 with sales reaching $122.89B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 25.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6,714.40% in year-over-year returns.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) Top Institutional Holders

379 institutions hold shares in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT), with institutional investors hold 34.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 462.63M with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 34.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 39.61 million shares valued at $402.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.12% of the MBT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 34.54 million shares valued at $350.6 million to account for 8.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lazard Asset Management LLC which holds 33.33 million shares representing 8.52% and valued at over $338.3 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.75% of the shares totaling 14.66 million with a market value of $148.79 million.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) that is trading -34.48% down over the past 12 months. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is -24.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.15.