New Big Money Means Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY) is -53.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.65 and a high of $21.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The BPY stock was last observed hovering at around $10.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.32% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.77% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 47.44% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.41, the stock is -47.70% and -52.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.25 million and changing -21.62% at the moment leaves the stock -55.11% off its SMA200. BPY registered -57.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.69.

The stock witnessed a -54.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.64%, and is -41.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.00% over the week and 6.78% over the month.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $4.41B and $8.20B in sales. and $8.20B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.51 and Fwd P/E is 3.99. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -21.03% and -60.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020. The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Top Institutional Holders

256 institutions hold shares in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY), with 3.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 63.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 524.54M, and float is at 436.82M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 62.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 81.72 million shares valued at $1.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 18.55% of the BPY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 38.3 million shares valued at $700.04 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 13.61 million shares representing 3.09% and valued at over $248.75 million, while CIBC Asset Management Inc. holds 2.70% of the shares totaling 11.87 million with a market value of $217.02 million.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) that is trading -32.86% down over the past 12 months. The St. Joe Company (JOE) is 3.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.85% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.19.