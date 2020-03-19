New Big Money Means UBS Group AG (UBS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is -35.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.48 and a high of $13.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The UBS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $13.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.52% off the consensus price target high of $16.35 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 21.0% higher than the price target low of $10.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.09, the stock is -24.37% and -32.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.76 million and changing -3.35% at the moment leaves the stock -30.90% off its SMA200. UBS registered -35.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -29.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.69.

The stock witnessed a -38.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.02%, and is -14.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.44% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

UBS Group AG (UBS) has around 68601 employees, a market worth around $36.52B and $15.40B in sales. and $15.40B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.09 and Fwd P/E is 5.89. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.16% and -40.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

UBS Group AG (UBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UBS Group AG (UBS) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UBS Group AG quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.51B, and float is at 3.86B with Short Float at 0.49%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 145.26 million shares valued at $1.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.77% of the UBS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Norges Bank Investment Management with 143.81 million shares valued at $1.81 billion to account for 3.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 137.46 million shares representing 3.56% and valued at over $1.73 billion, while UBS Group AG holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 129.98 million with a market value of $1.64 billion.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by UBS Group AG, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that UBS Group AG bought 347,267 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $13.55 per share for a total of $4.71 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.41 million shares.

UBS Group AG disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that UBS Group AG (10% Owner) bought a total of 10,355 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $13.28 per share for $137514.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.49 million shares of the UBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, UBS Group AG (10% Owner) acquired 9,345 shares at an average price of $13.31 for $124382.0. The insider now directly holds 1,479,500 shares of UBS Group AG (UBS).

UBS Group AG (UBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading -45.12% down over the past 12 months. First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is -31.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.94% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.46.