Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) picks momentum as shares drop -10.79%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is -36.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.26 and a high of $20.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The NWL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.36% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.72% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.16, the stock is -21.01% and -32.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.41 million and changing -8.30% at the moment leaves the stock -30.53% off its SMA200. NWL registered -23.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -34.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.49.

The stock witnessed a -39.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.95%, and is -10.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.90% over the week and 8.08% over the month.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $6.21B and $9.71B in sales. and $9.71B in sales Current P/E ratio is 28.15 and Fwd P/E is 7.46. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.99% and -42.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newell Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $1.94B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 103.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Top Institutional Holders

801 institutions hold shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), with 3.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.89% while institutional investors hold 91.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 510.82M, and float is at 420.28M with Short Float at 4.79%. Institutions hold 90.49% of the Float.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ICAHN BRETT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ICAHN BRETT bought 9,703 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $11.62 per share for a total of $112791.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.14 million shares.

Newell Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Hurd Laurel (Pres., Learning & Development) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $12.80 per share for $51200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37304.0 shares of the NWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, ICAHN BRETT (Director) acquired 111,601 shares at an average price of $11.90 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 1,129,205 shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL).

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) that is trading -4.77% down over the past 12 months. Acme United Corporation (ACU) is 3.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.57% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.88.